Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say the US dollar has gone up by Rs1.08 in the interbank against the rupee and is being traded at Rs222.50 while the banks are selling it at Rs222.95.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) The downward trajectory of the rupee against the US Dollar continued for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The rupee continued to fall even after a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.

The forex dealers are of the view that the US dollar went up by Rs1.

08 in the interbank against the rupee and is being traded at Rs222.50 while the banks are selling it at Rs222.95.

The US dollar, in the open market, traded between Rs232 and Rs234.

The data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that the local Currency closed at Rs221.42 per dollar, having depreciated 0.70 per cent.

Last Wednesday, the State Bank of Pakistan had confirmed recieving of loan tranche of US$1.16 billion Dollars from IMF.