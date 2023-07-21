Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

(@Abdulla99267510)

The State Bank of Pakistan says the rupee closed at 285.15 in the interbank market on July 21.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) The Pakistani rupee has been facing a consistent depreciation against the US Dollar in the interbank market, with recent reports indicating a decline of 0.58 per cent.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the rupee's value depreciated by 0.58 per cent against the US dollar, resulting in a closing rate of 286.81 on Friday.

In comparison, the rupee had closed at 285.15 on Thursday.

Interestingly, this depreciation occurred despite an increase in foreign reserves confirmed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Friendly nations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China, honored their commitments and deposited the promised amounts into the State Bank of Pakistan's account. However, the rupee's downward trend against the US dollar persisted.