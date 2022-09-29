UrduPoint.com

Rupee Continues Upward Trajectory Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

The dollar has lost 3.12 against the rupee and was trading at Rs229 during intraday trade, up in value from yesterday's close of 232.12.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee continued to gain its value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The dollar lost 3.12 against the rupee and was trading at Rs229 during intraday trade, up in value from yesterday's close of 232.12.

Earlier, newly appointed Finance minister Ishaq Dar's warning against manipulation of Pakistani currency.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar warned that no one would be allowed to play tricks with the local currency.

According to the Currency dealers and analysts, the return of Ishaq Dar — a close aide of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — to Pakistan as the finance minister helped improve sentiment and the fall in international commodity prices boosted the rupee’s rise.

The current account deficit — fortunately — will likely remain in check on account of declining international commodity prices and administrative measures taken by the government.

The latest reports say that the inflation is also likely to come down soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Ishaq Dar Market From Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

2 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

5 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.