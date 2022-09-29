Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The dollar has lost 3.12 against the rupee and was trading at Rs229 during intraday trade, up in value from yesterday's close of 232.12.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee continued to gain its value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The dollar lost 3.12 against the rupee and was trading at Rs229 during intraday trade, up in value from yesterday's close of 232.12.

Earlier, newly appointed Finance minister Ishaq Dar's warning against manipulation of Pakistani currency.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar warned that no one would be allowed to play tricks with the local currency.

According to the Currency dealers and analysts, the return of Ishaq Dar — a close aide of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — to Pakistan as the finance minister helped improve sentiment and the fall in international commodity prices boosted the rupee’s rise.

The current account deficit — fortunately — will likely remain in check on account of declining international commodity prices and administrative measures taken by the government.

The latest reports say that the inflation is also likely to come down soon.