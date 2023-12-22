Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar in local markets

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US Dollar in the interbank on Friday.

The forex dealers also confirmed increase in the value of the local Currency.

The PKR appreciated by Re0.29 in the interbank, reaching Rs282.50 around 10 in the morning.

Banks are selling the greenback to importers at Rs283, while in the open market, the dollar is being traded at Rs284.50. In the previous day's closing, the rupee stood at 282.79 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have decreased to $6.904 billion, experiencing a decline of $136 million.

The SBP disclosed that the country's total liquid foreign reserves were $12.0 billion in the week ending on December 15, compared to the previous week's total of $7.04 billion.