Rupee Continues Upward Trend

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:05 AM

Rupee continues upward trend

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 15 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs158.33 against the previous day's closing of Rs158.48

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 15 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs158.33 against the previous day's closing of Rs158.48.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.3 and Rs158.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs0.26 and closed at Rs186.66 against the last day's trading of Rs186.92, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas decrease of Rs 1.53 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 208.97 as compared to its last closing of Rs210.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 04 paisas each to close at Rs43.10 and Rs42.21 respectively.

