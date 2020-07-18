UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Depreciates Against US Dollar In Interbank And Open Market

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:12 PM

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank and open market

The rupee depreciated at the moment when gold price increased by Rs 750 per tola during the outgoing week.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Pakistani rupee depreciated against US Dollar in the both interbank and open market here on Saturday.

The rupee depreciated at the moment when gold price increased by Rs 750 per tola during the outgoing week.

Dollar, in open market gained 60 paisa to 167.60 rupees while Dirham and Riyal gained 20 paisa to close at 45.10 rupees and riyal at 44.30 rupees. Euro in open market increased by Re2 to 189.50 rupees.

The price of the greenback increased by 98 paisa in the interbank market, closing at Rs167.

33; however, since July 1, dollar dipped by 70 paisa. During the outgoing week, value of Pound remained unchanged at 211 rupees.

Gold price also witnessed an upward trend and increased by Rs750 per tola during the outgoing week to reach price of Rs109650.

The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) up by 3.2 percent during the outgoing week and the KSE-100 Index closed at 37,331 points. psx gained by 8.2 percent Since July 1, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Riyal Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Euro July 2020 Gold Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

17 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

1 hour ago

China's Xinjiang province reports 16 new COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

17 mln people to get benefit from CPOFP

2 minutes ago

Archbishop urges people to follow SOPs

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police patrols decked up with &#039;Hope ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.