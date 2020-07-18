Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank and open market

(@fidahassanain)

The rupee depreciated at the moment when gold price increased by Rs 750 per tola during the outgoing week.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Pakistani rupee depreciated against US Dollar in the both interbank and open market here on Saturday.

Dollar, in open market gained 60 paisa to 167.60 rupees while Dirham and Riyal gained 20 paisa to close at 45.10 rupees and riyal at 44.30 rupees. Euro in open market increased by Re2 to 189.50 rupees.

The price of the greenback increased by 98 paisa in the interbank market, closing at Rs167.

33; however, since July 1, dollar dipped by 70 paisa. During the outgoing week, value of Pound remained unchanged at 211 rupees.

Gold price also witnessed an upward trend and increased by Rs750 per tola during the outgoing week to reach price of Rs109650.

The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) up by 3.2 percent during the outgoing week and the KSE-100 Index closed at 37,331 points. psx gained by 8.2 percent Since July 1, 2020.