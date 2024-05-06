Rupee Depreciates By 03 Paisa Against US Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday shed 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.20.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.35 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 58 paisa and closed at Rs 299.43 against the last-day closing of Rs 298.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.80, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound gained 37 paisa and was was traded at Rs 349.70 compared to the last closing of Rs 349.33.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 1 paisa each and closed at Rs 75.75 and Rs 74.18 respectively.
