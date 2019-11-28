Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat at Rs 155.32

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat at Rs 155.3295 in the interbank on Thursday against the last closing at Rs 155.3281, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat at Rs 155.3295 in the interbank on Thursday against the last closing at Rs 155.3281, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 155.35 and Rs 155.80 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.17 and was traded at Rs 171.10 against the last closing of Rs 170.93.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.41 whereas the increase of Rs 1.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.96 as compared to last closing of Rs 199.61.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 42.28 and Rs 41.42 respectively.