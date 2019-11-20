Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat and traded at Rs155.36 in the interbank on Wednesday

Rs155.36 in the interbank on Wednesday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 155.2 and Rs 155.6 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.06 and was traded at Rs 171.

88 against the last closing of Rs 171.94.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.43 whereas decrease of Rs 0.77 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.51 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.27.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs 0.01 and closed at Rs 42.29 against Rs 42.30 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs 41.42.