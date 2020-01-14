Rupee-Dollar exchange rate stable

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee remained unchanged in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 154.85, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee remained unchanged in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs 154.85, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.55 and Rs 155.25 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.19 and was traded at Rs 172.41 against the last closing of Rs 172.22.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.40 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.28 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.80 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.08.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 42.15 and Rs 41.27 respectively.