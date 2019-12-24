Rupee-dollar exchange rate stable, closes at Rs 154.9

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee remained stable with slight change and traded at Rs 154.89 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee remained stable with slight change and traded at Rs 154.89 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.55 and Rs 155.1.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.01 and traded at Rs 171.66 against the last closing of Rs 171.67.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas a decline of Rs 1.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 200.26 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.67.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained stable at Rs 42.17 and Rs 41.29 respectively.