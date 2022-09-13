UrduPoint.com

Rupee Downward Trend Continues Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

The latest reports say  rupee has fallen down by 1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) The local Currency continued its downward trend against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The rupee’s continuous downfall started last week even after Pakistan received 1.16 billion Dollars trance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The latest reports said that Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the rupee fell down to Rs231, after losing Rs1.18 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

The currency dealers, meanwhile, continued to sell the domestic currency at Rs236 to Rs238 for one dollar. The rupee cumulatively lost 5.13 percent (or Rs11.22) in interbank market in the past seven successive working days as compared to the recorded rate of Rs218.6 on August 1, 2022. On July 28, 2022, the currency had hit a new low of Rs239.94.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Dollar July August Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

17 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

2 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

2 hours ago
 'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

3 hours ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.