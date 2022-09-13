Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say rupee has fallen down by 1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) The local Currency continued its downward trend against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

The rupee’s continuous downfall started last week even after Pakistan received 1.16 billion Dollars trance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The latest reports said that Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the rupee fell down to Rs231, after losing Rs1.18 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

The currency dealers, meanwhile, continued to sell the domestic currency at Rs236 to Rs238 for one dollar. The rupee cumulatively lost 5.13 percent (or Rs11.22) in interbank market in the past seven successive working days as compared to the recorded rate of Rs218.6 on August 1, 2022. On July 28, 2022, the currency had hit a new low of Rs239.94.