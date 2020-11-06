Rupee extends gains against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 37 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 159.09 against the previous day's closing of 159.46

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 37 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 159.09 against the previous day's closing of 159.46.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 159.4 and Rs 160.1 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 97 paisas and closed at Rs 188.44 against the last day's trading of Rs 187.47, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of Rs 1.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.00 as compared to its last closing of Rs 207.58.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 43.31 and Rs 42.41 respectively.