Rupee Extends Loss Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Rupee extends loss against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 50 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 226.93 against the previous day's closing of Rs 226.43

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 233.2 and Rs 235.5 respectively.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 233.2 and Rs 235.5 respectively.

The price of the euro decreased by Rs 1.

71 and closed at Rs 239.59 against the previous day's closing of Rs 241.30, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained two paisas to close at Rs1.73, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 270.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.07.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal gained 13 paisas each to close at Rs 61.78 and Rs 60.37 respectively.

