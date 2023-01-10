UrduPoint.com

Rupee Extends Losses Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Rupee extends losses against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 48 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 227.88 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.40

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 234.65 and Rs 237.00 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by Rs 1.

73 and closed at Rs 244.65 against the previous day's closing of Rs 242.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.72, whereas an increase of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 277.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 276.32.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 13 paisa and 17 paisa to close at Rs 62.04 and Rs 60.69 respectively.

