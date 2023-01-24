Rupee extends losses against dollar

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 25 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 230.40 against the previous day's closing of Rs 230.15.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 237.75 and Rs 240.25 respectively.

The price of the euro decreased by 17 paisa and closed at Rs 251.01 against the previous day's closing of Rs 251.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of 30 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 285.95 as compared to its last closing of Rs 285.65.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 06 paisa and 08 paisa to close at Rs 62.72 and Rs 61.36 respectively.

