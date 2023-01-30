UrduPoint.com

Rupee Extends Losses Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 6.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 269.63 against the previous day's closing of Rs 262.60.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 268 and Rs 270.5 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 7.

11 and closed at Rs 292.71 against the previous day's closing of Rs 285.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs. 2.07, whereas an increase of Rs. 8.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 333.81 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 324.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by Rs Rs 1.87 and Rs 1.91 paisa to close at Rs 71.82 and Rs 73.40 respectively.

