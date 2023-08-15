Open Menu

Rupee Extends Losses Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs 3.01 against the United States dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 291.50 against the previous day's closing of Rs 288.49

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 299.1 and Rs 302 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

13 to close at Rs 318.38 against the last day's closing of Rs 317.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.99, whereas an increase of Rs 3.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 369.80 as compared to the last closing of Rs 366.67.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 82 paisa each to close at Rs 79.36 and Rs 77.71 respectively.

