Rupee Extends Losses Against USD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Rupee extends losses against USD

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 51 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 229.66 against the previous day's closing of Rs 229.15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 51 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 229.66 against the previous day's closing of Rs 229.15.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 237.75 and Rs 240 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by 99 paisa and closed at Rs 248.86 against the previous day's closing of Rs 247.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of Rs 1.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 283.88 as compared to its last closing of Rs 282.62.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs 62.52 and Rs 61.14 respectively.

More Stories From Business

