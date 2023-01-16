Rupee extends losses paisa against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 228.34 against the previous day's closing of Rs 228.15.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 236.5 and Rs 238.75 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by 03 paisa and closed at Rs 247.27 against the previous day's closing of Rs 247.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 87 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 279.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs 278.32.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 05 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs 62.16 and Rs 60.78 respectively.