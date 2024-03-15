Rupee extends recovery, gains 03 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday extended gains as it strengthened by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.77

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday extended gains as it strengthened by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.77.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.8 and Rs 281.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.57 to close at Rs 303.32 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs1.79 witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.17 compared to the last closing of Rs356.96.

The Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.89 and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 74.32.