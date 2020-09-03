UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Falls 43 Paisas Against Dollar

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:01 PM

Rupee falls 43 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 43 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs166.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.60

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 43 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs166.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.60.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.75 and Rs 167.25 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 11 paisas and closed at Rs196.32 against the last day's trading of Rs196.43.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of one paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 220.87 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.86.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 11 paisas each to close at Rs 44.26 and Rs 45.20 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

11 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-l ..

33 minutes ago

Assets beyond known means: NAB arrests former LDA ..

40 minutes ago

PTCL concludes its Flagship Internship Program ‘ ..

43 minutes ago

NAB asks Lucky Ali fraud victims to submit claim f ..

45 minutes ago

China-India bilateral talks on border conflict not ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.