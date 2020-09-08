Rupee falls 56 paisas against dollar 08 Sep 2020

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 56 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs166.43 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 56 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs166.43 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.87.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.80 and Rs 167.30 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 14 paisas and closed at Rs196.65 against the last day's trading of Rs196.51.

The Japanese Yen remain stabled at Rs1.56, whereas decrease of 99 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 218.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.41.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 45.31 and Rs 44.37 respectively.