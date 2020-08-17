UrduPoint.com
Rupee Falls Against Dollar 17 Aug 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs168.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.93

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs168.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.93.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.7 and Rs 168.3 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 30 paisas and closed at Rs198.97 against the last day's trading of Rs198.67.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.57, whereas an increase of 36 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 220.04 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.68.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 44.84 and Rs 45.78 respectively.

