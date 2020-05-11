Rupee falls against dollar in in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee dropped by 11 paisas in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs160.07 against the last closing of Rs159.96

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee dropped by 11 paisas in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs160.07 against the last closing of Rs159.96.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs159.75 and Rs160.75 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 07 paisas to close at Rs173.22 against the last day's trading of Rs173.15.

The Japanese yen declined by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.49 whereas a decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs198.13.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close atRs. 42.60 and Rs43.58 respectively.