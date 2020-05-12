Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 38 paisas in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs160.45 compared to the last closing of Rs160.07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 38 paisas in the interbank on Tuesday against US dollar to close at Rs160.45 compared to the last closing of Rs160.07.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 42 paisas to close at Rs173.64 against the last day's trading of Rs173.22.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.49 whereas an increase of 10 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.89 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.79.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 11 paisas and 10 paisas to close at Rs42.71 and Rs43.68 respectively.