Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee is declined by 49 paisas in the interbank on Wednesday against US dollar to close at Rs160.94 compared to the last closing of Rs160.45.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs59.5 and Rs160.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 83 paisas to close at Rs174.47 against the last day's trading of Rs173.64.

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.50 whereas an decrease of 36 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.89.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 13 paisas each to close at Rs42.84 and Rs43.81 respectively.