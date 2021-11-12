Rupee falls to historic low of Rs176 against US dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

The dollar, however, is being traded at Rs177.10 in the open market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Pakistan’s rupee crossed Rs175 mark after continuous fall against the US Dollar in the interbank Currency market.

The greenback is now being traded at Rs175.70 after appreciating by Rs1.51 against the local unit in the intra-day trading.

The dollar, however, is being traded at Rs177.10 in the open market.

The state bank confirmed that that the dollar had appreciated by Rs1.26 and settled at Rs174.19 the previous day.

The rupee started recovering after the government announced Saudi Arabia’s financial support of up to $4.2 billion, raising the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves and boosting the sentiments of the currency market. Saudi Arabia injected $3 billion with the central bank and extended $1.2 billion of trade finance to support balance of payments of the country.