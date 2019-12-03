UrduPoint.com
Rupee Firms Up 2 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Rupee firms up 2 paisa against dollar in interbank

The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday further appreciated against the U.S. dollar in the interbank market by two paisa, and hit Rs155.25

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday further appreciated against the U.S. Dollar in the interbank market by two paisa, and hit Rs155.25.

Yesterday, the local Currency recovered by 20 paisa against the greenback.Importantly, Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Pakistan's local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings at B3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.According to a report issued by the bond credit rating business of Moody's Corporation, "the change in outlook to stable is driven by Moody's expectations that the balance of payments dynamics will continue to improve, supported by policy adjustments and currency flexibility.

"It further stated, "Such developments reduce external vulnerability risks, although foreign exchange reserve buffers remain low and will take time to rebuild.

Moreover, while fiscal strength has weakened with higher debt levels largely as a result of currency depreciation, ongoing fiscal reforms, including through the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, will mitigate risks related to debt sustainability and government liquidity.""The rating affirmation reflects Pakistan's relatively large economy and robust long-term growth potential, coupled with ongoing institutional enhancements that raise policy credibility and effectiveness, albeit from a low starting point."

