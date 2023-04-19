UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 01 paisa against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.89 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.90.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 28 paisas to close at Rs 311.

43 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen declined by 01 paisas and stood at Rs 2.10; whereas an increase of of Rs 1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.94 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 352.49.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 01 paisa and 02 paisas; closing at Rs77.30 and Rs 75.67, respectively.

