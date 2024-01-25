Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM
The Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.67
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.67.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs281.2 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 27 paisa to close at Rs304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.82 compared to the last closing of Rs355.63.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed no change and close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57 respectively.
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
Three people deprived of cash, cell phones
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%20 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme20 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares7 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood2 hours ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
ECB to stand pat and urge patience on rate cuts7 minutes ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher7 minutes ago