Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:28 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.67

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs281.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 27 paisa to close at Rs304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 19 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.82 compared to the last closing of Rs355.63.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed no change and close at Rs76.14 and Rs74.57 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

20 minutes ago

KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme

20 minutes ago
 Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted t ..

Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with any ..

Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power

57 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

7 minutes ago
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice ..

China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

2 hours ago
 Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

7 minutes ago
 Three people deprived of cash, cell phones

Three people deprived of cash, cell phones

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business