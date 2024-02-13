Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:45 PM

The Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.32

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.32.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.5 and Rs282.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 77 paisa to close at Rs300.

87 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.64, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 18 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.36 compared to the last closing of Rs353.18.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs76.04 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs74.48.

