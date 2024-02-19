Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.36

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.36.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 282.2, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 61 paisa to close at Rs 301.

27 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.30 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 352.70 compared to the last closing of Rs 351.40.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.05 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 74.48.