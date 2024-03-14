Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.78.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.9 and Rs 281.6, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 42 paisa to close at Rs 304.
89 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of 30 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.96 compared to the last closing of Rs 356.66.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.89 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs 74.33.
