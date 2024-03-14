Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.78

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.78.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.9 and Rs 281.6, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 42 paisa to close at Rs 304.

89 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of 30 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.96 compared to the last closing of Rs 356.66.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.89 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs 74.33.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns t ..

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam

10 minutes ago
 Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate c ..

Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes

10 minutes ago
 Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in G ..

Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat

10 minutes ago
 No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

53 minutes ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial succ ..

State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK

5 minutes ago
PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on A ..

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on Armenians to discuss EU members ..

5 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

2 hours ago
 Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched v ..

Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched vehicle

5 minutes ago
 One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business