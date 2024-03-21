Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.3 and Rs281.05, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.
83 to close at Rs304.18 as against the last day closing of Rs302.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen surged by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of Rs2.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.88 compared to the last closing of Rs353.80.
The Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.80 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs74.23.
Recent Stories
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered
Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads
PSF invites research proposals under CRP
More Stories From Business
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM9 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed26 minutes ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP47 minutes ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks26 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high15 minutes ago
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs2 hours ago
-
Stocks track Wall St record after Fed keeps rate projection15 minutes ago
-
US indices hit records as Fed confirms plan for 2024 rate cuts15 minutes ago
-
Norway central bank leaves rate unchanged7 minutes ago
-
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%7 minutes ago