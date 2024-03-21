Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.40.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.3 and Rs281.05, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.

83 to close at Rs304.18 as against the last day closing of Rs302.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen surged by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of Rs2.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.88 compared to the last closing of Rs353.80.

The Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.80 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs74.23.

