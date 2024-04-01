Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained one paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.1 and Rs281 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 20 paisa to close at Rs299.75 against the last-day closing of Rs299.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 12 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.74 compared to the last closing of Rs350.86.

The Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs75.68 and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 74.10.

