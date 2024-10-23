Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.44 to close at Rs299.

46 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs361.14.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed at Rs 75.61 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs73.96.