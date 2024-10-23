Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.73
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.73.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.44 to close at Rs299.
46 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs361.14.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed at Rs 75.61 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs73.96.
Recent Stories
Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away
TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused on promoting Digital Safet
Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy
SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand sign memorandum of understanding
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance their EU market access
IHC grants post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
KP govt giving special attention to education sector: DEO
AI-based camera traps enable humans , wildlife co-existence in GB
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
Deutsche Bank profits boosted by legal settlements
More Stories From Business
-
2 factories sealed for polluting environment41 minutes ago
-
SMEDA holds awareness session on 'Industry 4.0'1 hour ago
-
KP govt focusing on imparting skills to youth: SACM1 hour ago
-
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points2 hours ago
-
Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance their EU market access11 minutes ago
-
PSX reaches historic level of 87,194.54 points3 hours ago
-
Nepal's trade down in 3 months of new fiscal year3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.285,400 per tola5 hours ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates first International Conference on 3D Printing5 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns US $111m from travel services' export in Jul-Aug6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago