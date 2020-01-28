UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:07 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 01 paisa and traded at Rs 154.56 on Tuesday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.57, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.5 and Rs 155.1 respectively.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.5 and Rs 155.1 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.06 and was traded at Rs 170.28 against the last day's closing of Rs 171.34.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.42 whereas a decrease of 85 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.14 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 201.99.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham that of Saudi Riyal remain unchanged at 42.08 and Rs 41.19 respectively.

More Stories From Business

