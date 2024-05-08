Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar

Published May 08, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.11.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.00 and Rs 279.70 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 49 paisa and closed at Rs 298.62 against the last-day closing of Rs 299.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained shed 01 paisa and was traded at Rs.1.79 against Rs 1.80, whereas an decrease of Rs 1.77 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 346.81 compared to the last closing of Rs 348.58.

The Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained stable at Rs 75.71 and Rs.74.15 respectively.

