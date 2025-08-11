Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.45 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.46

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.45 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.46.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.1 and Rs 285.6, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 54 pasia to close at Rs 328.

83 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 0.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.07 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 379.86.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also remained stagnant and closed at Rs 76.90 and Rs 75.26, respectively.