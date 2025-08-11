Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.45 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.46
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.45 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.46.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.1 and Rs 285.6, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 54 pasia to close at Rs 328.
83 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 0.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.07 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 379.86.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also remained stagnant and closed at Rs 76.90 and Rs 75.26, respectively.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine T ..
Banks to remain closed on Thursday
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan business Confidence continues to mount: Gallup Survey41 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates51 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar36 seconds ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high37 seconds ago
-
Pakistan sets up new customs port in Angoor Adda to boost trade with Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Banks to remain closed on Thursday41 seconds ago
-
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points2 hours ago
-
PQ Activity1 minute ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 August 20251 minute ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening relations with Turkmenistan4 hours ago
-
Pakistan businesses' confidence rises to a four-year high, Gallup Survey4 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs3,600 to Rs 358,800 per tola5 hours ago