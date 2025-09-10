Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:43 PM

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.60 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.61

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.5 and Rs 282.8, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.43 to close at Rs 329.

47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.90, whereas a decrease of 96 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.02 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 381.98.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged, and closed at Rs 76.67 and Rs 75.06, respectively.

