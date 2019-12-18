UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa In Interbank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decline of Rs 0.01 in interbank and traded at Rs 54.94 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.95, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decline of Rs 0.01 in interbank and traded at Rs 54.94 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.95, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.35 and Rs 154.95.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.05 and traded at Rs 172.61 against the last closing of Rs 172.66.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas a decline of Rs 1.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 203.13 as compared to last closing of Rs 204.32.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained stable at Rs 42.18 andRs 41.31 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

6 minutes ago

Libyan National Army Makes 'Excellent Progress' in ..

2 minutes ago

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

38 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

39 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing

8 minutes ago

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Landi Kotal

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.