Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed a decline of Rs 0.01 in interbank and traded at Rs 54.94 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.95, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.35 and Rs 154.95.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.05 and traded at Rs 172.61 against the last closing of Rs 172.66.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas a decline of Rs 1.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 203.13 as compared to last closing of Rs 204.32.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained stable at Rs 42.18 andRs 41.31 respectively.