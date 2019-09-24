Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank, closed at Rs156.15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 01 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs156.15 compared to last closing of Rs156.16, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs155.9 and Rs156.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.41 and traded at Rs171.72 against the last closing of Rs171.31.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.45 compared to the last day, whereas increase of Rs 0.07 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 194.32 compared to last closing of Rs194.25.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained unchanged at Rs 42.51 and Rs 41.63 respectively.