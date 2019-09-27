UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 01 Paisa In Interbank, Closed At Rs156.15

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 01 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs156.17 compared to last closing of Rs156.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of rupee appreciated against Euro by Rs 0.13 and traded at Rs170.63 against the last closing of Rs171.76.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.45 compared to the last day, whereas decrease of Rs 2.57 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.90 compared to last closing of Rs194.47.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained unchanged at Rs 42.52 and Rs 41.63 respectively.

