Rupee Gains 01 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs156.18

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:32 PM



The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 01 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.18 compared to last closing of Rs156.17, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 01 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.18 compared to last closing of Rs156.17, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.04 and traded at Rs170.

76 against the last closing of Rs171.80.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.45, whereas decrease of Rs 1.66 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.47compared to last closing of Rs 194.13Exchange rates of UAE Dirham increased by 01 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal remained unchanged and were traded at Rs 42.52 and Rs 41.63 respectively.

