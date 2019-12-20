UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 01 Paisa To Close At Rs 154.89

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee lost 01 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs 154.89 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee lost 01 paisa in interbank and traded at Rs 154.89 as compared to the last closing at Rs 154.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 154.35 and Rs 154.9.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.19 and traded at Rs 172.27 against the last closing of Rs 172.42.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas a decline of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 201.82 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.96.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 42.16 and Rs 41.28 respectively.

