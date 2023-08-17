Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee on Thursday gained 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs294.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs294.93.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs302 and Rs304 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.61 to close at Rs320.

75 against the last day's closing of Rs322.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.01, whereas a decrease of 58 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs375.54 as compared to the last closing of Rs376.12.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and continued selling at Rs80.29, while the Saudi Riyal witnessed 01 paisa decline to close at Rs78.63 respectively.