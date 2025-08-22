Rupee Gains 02 Paisa Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM
The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.92.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.92.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.6 and Rs 284.1, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.
74 to close at Rs 326.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.81 to close at Rs377.93 against the last day’s closing of Rs379.74.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged at Rs 76.75, and the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.13.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Business
-
FBR organizes “Promoting Tax Culture & Filing of Income Tax Returns”3 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister meets Bangladesh’s Adviser for Commerce, discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade33 minutes ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of merit Packaging assets by Kompass Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security9 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market9 minutes ago
-
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato9 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar8 minutes ago
-
Alibaba.com launches trade assurance 2.0, celebrates Pakistan’s top exporters at KEL Awards 20252 hours ago
-
Govt operationalizes, 17 sectoral councils to boost manufacturing, services sector3 hours ago
-
SCCI receives appreciation from Sarafa Bazaar Association3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes down slightly3 hours ago
-
CCP hosts awareness Session on competition law for CA,ACCA Students8 minutes ago