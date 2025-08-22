Open Menu

Rupee Gains 02 Paisa Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.92.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.6 and Rs 284.1, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

74 to close at Rs 326.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.81 to close at Rs377.93 against the last day’s closing of Rs379.74.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged at Rs 76.75, and the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.13.

