Rupee Gains 02 Paisa Against US Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:09 PM
The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.70 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.72
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.6 and Rs 283.4, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 33 paisa to close at Rs 328.33 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.89, whereas an increase of 58 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs377.74 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs377.16.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham declined by 01 paisa, while the Saudi Riyal stood stagnant to close at Rs75.07.
