Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.45 and Rs 282.50, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

06to close at Rs 329.64 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.89, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound rose by Rs 2.03 to Rs 377.85, compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 375.82.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs 76.60, while the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 75.01.